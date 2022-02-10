हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
hijab row

Hijab row: Karnataka schools till Class 10 to reopen from Monday, degree colleges later, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “I appeal to everyone to work together & see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later."

Hijab row: Karnataka schools till Class 10 to reopen from Monday, degree colleges later, says CM Basavaraj Bommai
File Photo

New Delhi: Amid Karnataka witnessing a sea of protests by students over hijab ban in some Pre-University (PU) colleges, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday (February 10) said schools will reopen but only for Classes up to 10th standard for now. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the CM had ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days in view of the ongoing protests. 

Talking to reporters, Bommai also referred to the three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, which while hearing pleas on the hijab row directed the state government to reopen schools, adding that students should not insist on wearing any religious dress till the matter is resolved

“The last two days have been very peaceful. Today a 3-member bench (of high court) has, while adjourning the matter for Monday, appealed to all the schools to reopen but no religious dress codes should be followed by both sides,” ANI quoted Karnataka CM as saying. 

Appealing to everyone to work together, he informed that degree colleges will open later in the state. “I appeal to everyone to work together & see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later,” the CM said. 

“In the second stage, we will decide about reopening classes 11th-12th and other degree colleges as per the situation,” Bommai said. 

Earlier today, in its interim order, the Karnataka High Court said, "Students should not wear any cloth, whether Hijab or Saffron scarves, which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved." The 3-judge bench had also said that "peace and tranquillity must be restored" and adjourned the matter for hearing on Monday.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
hijab rowKarnataka schoolskarnataka hijab controversyBasavaraj BommaiKarnataka High CourtUdupi Hijab row
