Horror caught on tape: Drunk driver rams pedestrians in Bengaluru

In an extremely unfortunate accident, a driver - allegedly drunk - ran over several pedestrians on a footpath in Bengaluru's HSR Layout locality recently. The accident was caught on tape by a CCTV camera in the vicinity.

The shocking video shows the car rushing towards pedestrians uncontrollably and the people only notice it at the last moment and make a desperate attempt to dive to safety. Many of them, however, are hit by the front of the car which was at a considerable speed. Some were even thrown on bikes which were parked next to the footpath.

While some of the pedestrians managed to pick themselves up, all of them received injuries to varying degrees and have been admitted to hospital.

(Note: The following video is disturbing. Discretion is strongly advised)

#WATCH Bengaluru: A drunk person drove his car over pedestrians on a footpath at HSR Layout locality. The driver was taken into police custody & injured were admitted to hospital. Case registered. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mmS8e69MPw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

The driver, meanwhile, was taken into custody immediately and a case was registered against him. It is reported that his alcohol test came positive.