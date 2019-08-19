close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
accident

Horror caught on tape: Drunk driver rams pedestrians in Bengaluru

The shocking video shows the car rushing towards pedestrians uncontrollably and the people only notice it at the last moment and make a desperate attempt to dive to safety. 

Horror caught on tape: Drunk driver rams pedestrians in Bengaluru

In an extremely unfortunate accident, a driver - allegedly drunk - ran over several pedestrians on a footpath in Bengaluru's HSR Layout locality recently. The accident was caught on tape by a CCTV camera in the vicinity.

The shocking video shows the car rushing towards pedestrians uncontrollably and the people only notice it at the last moment and make a desperate attempt to dive to safety. Many of them, however, are hit by the front of the car which was at a considerable speed. Some were even thrown on bikes which were parked next to the footpath.

While some of the pedestrians managed to pick themselves up, all of them received injuries to varying degrees and have been admitted to hospital.

(Note: The following video is disturbing. Discretion is strongly advised)

 

The driver, meanwhile, was taken into custody immediately and a case was registered against him. It is reported that his alcohol test came positive.

Tags:
accidentRoad accidentDrunk Driving
Next
Story

Heavy rains predicted in south Karnataka, IMD issues red alert

Must Watch

PT58S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour