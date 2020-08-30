In a first, Karnataka CM flags off RORO train between Bengaluru and Maharashtra's Solapur

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday (August 30) flagged off first-ever Roll-On-Roll-Off (RORO) train between Bengaluru (Nelamangala) and Solapur in Maharashtra through video-conferencing.Yediyurappa said RORO is a hassle-free and environment-friendly service.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Yediyurappa said, "Roll-On-Roll-Off (RORO) service is hassle-free, reduces accidents on the road, is environment friendly, and presents a win-win situation to truck operators and industries. Happy to flag the maiden RORO train service between Bengaluru and Solapur. My best wishes to all stakeholders.''

South Western Railway in a tweet said, "Hon`ble MoSR while addressing said that it is dream of Hon`ble PM to extend multimodal connectivity that will boost trade, reduce travel time."

Union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi, state revenue minister R Ashoka and senior railway officials were present during the event.

A RORO train has wagons on which trucks and other vehicles with goods can be loaded.