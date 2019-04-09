India in top-three economies of world by 2030 is our resolution: PM Narendra Modi

Mysuru, Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said at a rally here that it is his resolution to ensure India is one of world's top-three economies by 2030.

Stressing on the need for development works to be carried forward at a rapid pace, PM Modi asked people to vote for a new and brighter future. "It's our resolution that in 2030, India will be in top three economies of the world. Our resolution is to develop the new infrastructure of new India. Our resolution is to double the number of functional airport in next 5 years," he said.

PM Modi also highlighted that while opposition parties have put most of their energies in the last five years in finding flaws with the NDA government, he has ensured that constructive work takes place. Highlighting how rival parties only have plans of how to remove him from office, he said that they cannot be trusted with the future of the country as they lack vision.

While PM Modi has been leading the BJP charge all over the country this election season, he has been scathing in his criticism of rival parties in Karnataka in particular. Here, the CM in HD Kumaraswamy has addressed rallies galore and in each of them, pleaded with people to not trust BJP. While most of his allegations against PM Modi and the BJP have been without evidence, some have been outrightly bizarre.

The first phase of voting in Lok Sabha 2019 election is scheduled for Thursday but Karnataka will not cast its vote till the second phase - scheduled on April 18. The remaining constituencies here will vote in the third phase - on April 23.