Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019: New date for Karnataka Class 12 Result announced

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release Class 12 Result 2nd PUC results 2019 by 15 April, reports said. Candidates can check their results on kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in or third party website examresults.net. The Karnataka II PUC exams were from March 1 to 18, 2019.

How to Check KAR PUC Result 2019

Step 1. Visit one of the following sites:

kseeb.kar.nic.in

karresults.nic.in

examresults.net

Step 2. Search for link: Karnataka II PUC Results 2019

Step 3. Now, click on the link and on the new page, add all the required details such as roll number, hall ticket number etc,

Step 4. Your result will now appear on the screen. Download it and keep a soft copy for future reference

On the basis of scores obtained in Karnataka II PUC Results, Class 12 passout in Karnataka is able to elect their stream of education and procure admission in university.

Get KSEEB Board Class 12 Results 2019 via SMS

GET YOUR KARNATAKA BOARD 2 PUC RESULTS 2019 - KSEEB Class 12 Results:

SMS - KAR12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Candidates need to submit their registration number to check their results.