Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2021: PUE to not announce topper's answer sheet this year

New Delhi: The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will on Tuesday (July 20) declare the class 12 or 2nd PUC results. This is the first time that the PUE will be declaring the marksheet without holding exam. This year exams could not be held as per schedule due to rise in cases of COVID-19.

Students of 2nd PUC have been evaluated on the basis of an alternative marking scheme in which 45 per cent of SSLC mark, 45 per cent of the 1st PUC marks, and 10 per cent of academic performance in 2nd PUC have been taken into calculation.

Since board exams have not been held this year, the Department of pre-university education will not release the topper's answer sheet this year. Usually the board releases the highest scoring student's answer copies as a reference for junior students.

Also, students have been advised not to visit their schools to check their scorecard.

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC result at karresults.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link for Karnataka 2021 PUC result

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your Karnataka 2021 PUC result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out for future reference

Students are advised to check the Karnataka PUC results from the official results portal. Soon after the result is out, there are chances that the official board website may slow down or crash due to heavy traffic. In such a case, students and parents are advised to wait for a while and retry later.

Live TV