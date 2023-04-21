Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023 Declared At karresults.nic.in- Direct Link To Check Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 is declared on the official website. The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has issued the Karnataka PU II results on the official website-- karresults.nic.in. This year's Karnataka PUC 2 pass rate is 74.67 percent. Students who took the Karnataka Board 12th examinations can use their registration number and date of birth to see and obtain their results. Learn where and how to check Karnataka Results 2023. According to the Karnataka Board's result status, 727,923 students enrolled for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023, while 702,067 students sat the exam and 524,209 students passed the 12th board exam.

The Karnataka Board results were announced at a press conference, and the link was live at 11 a.m. Candidates were recommended to monitor the official websites for updates (karresults.nic.in, dipr.karnataka.gov.in, and pue.kar.nic.in). However, nearly 4000 students did not take their Karnataka PUC 2 exams because the Department of Pre-University reinstated the 75% attendance limits.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: Here's how to check

Go to the official website-karresults.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the Karnataka 2 PUC Result 2023 link

A new login page would open

Enter your Registration number and roll number

Access the PUC 2nd Result and download the scorecard

Take a print out for the future references

Ananya received a total of 600 marks in the 2nd PUC Result 2023 from the Commerce stream. SM Koushik from the Science Stream received 596 marks. Tabasum Shaikh topped the Arts Stream with 593 marks out of 600.

The overall pass percentage for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 was 67.14 percent. The Science Stream had the highest pass rate, at 72.53 percent. The pass percentage for the Commerce stream was 64.97 percent, while the pass percentage for the Arts stream was 48.71 percent.