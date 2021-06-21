हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Randeep Singh Surjewala

Karnataka BJP government illegitimate: Congress' Randeep Surjewala flays CM BS Yediyurappa for plundering the state's resources

Randeep Surjewala, GS, AICC released a statement where he called Karnataka's BJP government illegitimate.

Photo courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Randeep Surjewala, General Secretary, All India Congress Committee launched an attack out at the CM BS Yediyurappa led Karnataka government on Monday (June 21).

Randeep Surjewala, GS, AICC released a statement where he called Karnataka's BJP government illegitimate. He also said that the people of Karnataka did not vote in the majority for the BJP and the party has usurped the power through machinations of defections. He also added by saying that the party has a single goal of plundering the resources of the progressive state of Karnataka.

Surjewala said that "People of the Karnataka state are again looking towards the Congress party as the only credible alternative with a proven track record of governance and public welfare schemes reaching across the spectrum." 

"It is our faith that people's welfare and state's progress should be our sole objective as the BJP govt crumbles under its own weight," said Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Surjewala mentioned in the press release that "all Congress leaders will continue to fight the battle unitedly in people's interest. Like 'Arjuna' in Mahabharata, this should be our only goal.

