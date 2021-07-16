हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa meets PM Modi, discusses several development works

Karnataka chief minister met PM Modi in Delhi amid reports of dissent among some BJP MLAs against Yediyurappa's leadership. 

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa meets PM Modi, discusses several development works

New Delhi: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday (July 16) to discuss several state-related development works though it comes amid reports of dissent among some BJP MLAs against Yediyurappa's leadership. 

"I don't know anything about leadership change. During my discussion with PM Modi, I requested him to permit to carry out development works in the state," Yediyurappa said after his meeting with the PM.

Among other issues, the CM requested to declare Upper Bhadra Project as National project and also sought financial assistance of Rs 6000 crore for Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road project, Mekedatu project and establishing US Consulate were also discussed during the meeting. 

Also, the CM is on the verge of a Cabinet expansion though he has denied discussing Cabinet composition with the PM. The BJP leader flew down from Bengaluru on a special chartered flight to meet the PM and other ministers. 

While talking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday he had said the meeting was to discuss pending development and irrigation projects in the state.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiBS YediyurappaKarnataka
Next
Story

Karnataka witnesses heavy downpour, Orange alert issued in 7 districts

Must Watch

PT10M47S

Taal Thok Ke: Why 'Pakistan lover' in Samajwadi Party Protest?