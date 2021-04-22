हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital, to hold Cabinet meeting at 4 pm today

Karnataka is currently witnessing a worrying surge in COVID-19 cases with as many as 23,558 fresh cases.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital, to hold Cabinet meeting at 4 pm today
Picture credit: Twitter

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, was discharged on Thursday (April 22). 

The 78-year-old Chief Minister has called a Cabinet meeting at 4 pm on April 22. 

"I am healthy now after the treatment. I have called a cabinet meeting today at 4 pm today," Yediyurappa said, according to news agency ANI. 

"I have been discharged from the hospital today and I thank you all for your support and good wishes," he tweeted. 

In August 2020, Yediyurappa was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the first time, along with several of his family members. 

In March this year, the chief minister had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and was due to take his second dose.

Karnataka is currently witnessing a worrying surge in COVID-19 cases. As many as 23,558 fresh cases, 6,412 discharges and 116 fatalities were reported on Wednesday. 

The state`s case tally stands at 12,22,202, including active cases at 1,76,188.

 

