Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital, to hold Cabinet meeting at 4 pm today

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, was discharged on Thursday (April 22).

The 78-year-old Chief Minister has called a Cabinet meeting at 4 pm on April 22.

"I am healthy now after the treatment. I have called a cabinet meeting today at 4 pm today," Yediyurappa said, according to news agency ANI.

"I have been discharged from the hospital today and I thank you all for your support and good wishes," he tweeted.

In August 2020, Yediyurappa was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the first time, along with several of his family members.

In March this year, the chief minister had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and was due to take his second dose.

Karnataka is currently witnessing a worrying surge in COVID-19 cases. As many as 23,558 fresh cases, 6,412 discharges and 116 fatalities were reported on Wednesday.

The state`s case tally stands at 12,22,202, including active cases at 1,76,188.