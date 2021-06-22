हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka

Karnataka eases COVID curbs in 4 districts including Dakshina Kannada, shops to open from 6am-1pm

File photo

Bengaluru: With the state reporting less than 5000 daily cases of COVID-19 coronavirus, the Karnataka government further relaxed the COVID-related restrictions in four districts allowing all shops other than those air-conditioned, to function from 6 am to 1 pm. However, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain shut.

In an order, revenue department Principal Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad said the lockdown norms have been relaxed in Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, and Chamarajanagara districts of Karnataka with immediate effect and until 5 am of July 5.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Chairman, State Executive Committee, after assessing current COVID 19 situation in certain districts, hereby permits functioning of all shops other than air-conditioned shops, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls, from 6 am to 1 pm," the order said.

The government had imposed restrictions from April 27 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases and relaxed the curbs in a phased manner, following a decline in infections.

Karnataka reported 4,867 new cases of COVID-19 and 142 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,11,320 and death toll to 34,025, the health department said on Monday (June 21).

