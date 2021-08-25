Karnataka gangrape: College girl sexually assaulted in Mysuru, hospitalised

New Delhi: A girl student was allegedly gangraped by unidentified people in the Mysuru district of Karnataka. The incident took place in the Chamundi Hills area at 7 pm on Tuesday (August 25). The victim, student of a private college, was crossing through that area on a bike with her male friend when she was attacked and sexually molested by a few men.

According to reports, the accused stopped their bike and demanded money from them. When the victim's male friend told them that they were not carrying any money, the miscreants attacked him and also injured the girl. They then took turns to rape the girl on the spot. According to the police, the victim is from another state and had come here to study.

A case of gangrape has been registered at Avalahalli Police Station, Mysuru.

Upon being notified, Police Commissioner D Chandragupta visited the spot. Meanwhile, a special team has been formed and a search has been launched to nab the accused.

The victim and her friend are being treated at a private hospital and as per reports, both are said to be out of danger.

