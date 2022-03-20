Karnataka HC judges receive death threats over hijab verdict; two arrested

Bengaluru: Two people have been arrested in connection with issuing death threats to the Special Bench judges of the Karnataka High Court who dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classrooms.

While Kovai Rahamathulla was arrested from Tirunelveli, S Jamal Mohammad Usmani was taken into custody from Thanjaur. Both the arrests took place on Saturday night.

The arrests were made after multiple complaints were lodged against the accused in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Police sources said that several persons have been booked in this connection.

Last week, the special bench comprising Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S. Dixit and Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin, while dismissing the petitions demanding hijab in classrooms, underlined that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam.

Several organisations in Tamil Nadu are protesting against the judgement. A video of the accused Kovai Rahamathulla went viral where he allegedly instigates violence against the Karnataka judges.

In his speech, the accused mentions about a district judge in Jharkhand being mowed down last year while the latter was out on a morning walk. He even stated that people know where the Chief Justice of Karnataka goes to walk in the morning.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief and former Karnataka cadre IPS officer K. Annamalai, has written to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice M.N. Bhandari and demanded an inquiry.

In Karnataka, Vidhana Soudha police in Bengaluru have booked an FIR based on the complaint by advocate Sudha Katwa. In the complaint, it is mentioned that there is a death threat, criminal intimidation, use of abusive language and also breach of peace, as well as communal harmony, in the state.

The police have registered the FIR under IPC Sections 506 (1), 505 (1) (B), 153 A, 109 and 504.

Meanwhile, advocate Umapathy has filed a representation with the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court in this connection.

The Advocate`s Association Bengaluru has also condemned the development.

The police has beefed up security for the Karnataka High Court judges.

