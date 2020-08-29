Karnataka High Courtappoints claims commissioner to assess Bengaluru riots damage

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court has appointed retired judge H.S. Kempanna as the claims commissioner to assess the property damage incurred in the recent riots as the state government aims to make the culprits pay up, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday.

"Today the high court appointed Justice H.S. Kempanna (retired) as the claims commissioner," said Yediyurappa.

Earlier, the state government had approached the high court to appoint a Claims Commissioner to assess the damage caused to public and private properties during the riots on the night of August 11 in DJ Halli, KG Halli, Pulikeshanagar and Kaval Byrasandra.

On August 17, the Chief Minister had said that the state government will approach the court for such an official to look into the damage assessment part.

The state government aims to extract the assessed monetary value from the rioters.

More than 200 two-wheelers and several cars were set ablaze during the riots when mobs ran amok after a derogatory social media post.

On August 11, hundreds of people ran amok after P. Naveen, nephew of Pulikeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, posted a derogatory message on social media.

Police resorted to firing to control the mobs, leading to the death of three youths.

The rioters burnt a part of DJ Halli police station, Naveen`s home and also his uncle Murthy`s home.

The mobs pelted stones, injuring 60 policemen, and committed acts of vandalism and arson.