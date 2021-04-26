हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Karnataka curfew: All forms of public transport banned from April 27, check other details

Karnataka imposed a 14-day curfew in the state banning all movement of public transport for both within and outside the state limits with strict measures in place. 

Karnataka curfew: All forms of public transport banned from April 27, check other details
File photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Monday (April 26) imposed a 14-day curfew in the state banning all movement of public transport for both within and outside the state limits with strict measures in place across the state. 

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that the curfew will be implemented  for 14 days from Tuesday (April 27) night 9 pm ans "Inter/intra-state travel will not be allowed on these days. Only for emergency purposes, they will be allowed."

The CM said that District Collector's will have to take strict measures as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has been rising. "People will have to cooperate. If they do, then we can achieve our target," he said.

The curfew will be imposed for 14 days and a strict lockdown-like measure will be in place across the state. Only, essential groceries will allowed for a limited period between 6am to 10am.

Also, Karnataka announced free COVID-19 vaccination for all adults. The CM informed that free COVID-19 vaccination will be provided for people above the age of 18 at government hospitals. "Above 45 years the central government is anyway providing vaccines free of cost," the CM said. 

On April 21, a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am was imposed as well as a weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am had been implemented. 

Meanwhile, Karnataka registered 34,804 new COVID-19 cases in a day, of which  Bengaluru accounted for 20,733 cases, according to the state health bulletin released on Sunday. The state's total caseload mounted to 13,39,201, including 2,62,162 active cases. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KarnatakaKarnataka curfewCOVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

Karnataka imposes 14-day curfew from April 27, announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all adults

Must Watch

PT8M38S

COVID-19: Madras HC's big comment on EC - Case of murder should be registered