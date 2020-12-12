Karnataka iPhone plant vandalised by employees; know the reason

BENGALURU: An iPhone manufacturing plant run by Taiwanise tech giant Wistron Corporation at Narsapura in Kolar district of Karnataka was vandalised on Saturday (December 12). According to the police, the plant came under attack by its employees allegedly over salary dues. At least 132 employees were detained for indulging in vandalism at the plant.

As per reports, there were around 2,000 employees in the morning shift at the plant on Saturday.

Angered over the salary-related issue, the employees went on a rampage at the plant, destroying furniture and assembly units and even attempting to set fire to vehicles. Upon receiving a complaint, senior police officers along with additional personnel from Kolar district have rushed to the spot.

In the videos that were shot by a few fellow employees during the arson, those leading the mobs were seen breaking glass panes and doors, turning cars upside down and attacking the offices of senior executives.

Wistron is yet to comment on the violence, while police sources said that the employee unrest was over salary remittances to them, said IANS.

The iPhone plant established on 43 acres at Narasapura industrial area in Kolar is around 60 km from Bengaluru. Wistron was allocated 43 acres at Narasapura from the state government after it proposed to invest around Rs 2,900 crore and assurance to give employment to over 10,000 people. The Narasapura facility is being used to manufacture Apple's smartphone iPhoneSE, Internet of Things (IOT) products and biotech devices.

Live TV