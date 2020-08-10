Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th result 2020 declared, check pass percentage, toppers list on karresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the SSLC Class 10 results 2020 on Monday, thus ending the anxious wait of students who had appeared for the exams.

The Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Class 10 results 2020 was announced by the board on its official websites — karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. However, candidates will be able to check their results on the board websites only after 3:45 pm as the link will go active only after that.

The minister for primary and secondary education of Karnataka, Suresh Kumar on August 7 confirmed on social media about the timing of the Karnataka class 10th results declaration.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today extended his wishes to students ahead of the KSEEB SSLC class 10th results. He tweeted, "SSLC exam results will be published today. My best wishes to all students. Whatever be the outcome, don't lose considence. Proceed under the guidance of your father, mother and mentor. Good luck."

Once the Karnataka SSLC results 2020 link gets active on the board website, students can check their scorecard by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take a printout for future reference

Apart from the official website, different private websites will also host the Karnataka SSLC result 2020. Students, however, are advised to check their results from an official source.

Around 8.43 lakh students appeared in the SSLC board exams in 2020.

This year, the exams were held from March 27 but the KSEEB had to be postpone the exams in view of the coronavirus induced lockdown. The Karnataka SSLC exams were later conducted from June 25 to July 4, following safety measures.