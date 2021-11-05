हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka

Karnataka lifts night curfew enforced due to COVID-19

The night curfew was enforced due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Karnataka lifts night curfew enforced due to COVID-19
File photo

New Delhi: Karnataka on Friday (November 5,2021) withdrew night curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am which is imposed as a mwasure to check the spread of coronavirus cases in the state. The night curfew was imposed from July 3 onwards at the end of the two-month lockdown when the second wave hit the state starting from the April-end.

The new SOPs were issued by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department. In a statement issued by the Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar on November 5, the order states: “Night curfew, which is being imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., is herewith withdrawn.”

 

Also, the order gave nod for horse racing. The order read: "Number of racing patrons attending horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue and only fully vaccinated people with COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed entry into such premises."

 

Night curfew was in force in Karnataka for the past few months following the second wave of COVID-19. As there has been a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, the government has decided to withdraw the night curfew.

The state reported 261 fresh COVID-19 cases, five deaths and 8,267 active cases on Thursday.

