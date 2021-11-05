Karnataka lifts night curfew enforced due to COVID-19

New Delhi: Karnataka on Friday (November 5,2021) withdrew night curfew imposed from 10 pm to 5 am which is imposed as a mwasure to check the spread of coronavirus cases in the state. The night curfew was imposed from July 3 onwards at the end of the two-month lockdown when the second wave hit the state starting from the April-end.

The new SOPs were issued by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department. In a statement issued by the Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar on November 5, the order states: “Night curfew, which is being imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., is herewith withdrawn.”

Karnataka government withdraws night curfew that was enforced due to COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KJ4ar6BnA7 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Also, the order gave nod for horse racing. The order read: "Number of racing patrons attending horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue and only fully vaccinated people with COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed entry into such premises."

Night curfew was in force in Karnataka for the past few months following the second wave of COVID-19. As there has been a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, the government has decided to withdraw the night curfew.

The state reported 261 fresh COVID-19 cases, five deaths and 8,267 active cases on Thursday.

Live TV