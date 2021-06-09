Karnataka likely to unlock after this date, here's what state Revenue Minister said

Bengaluru: The lockdown in Karnataka may come to an end as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state dips, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday hinted that the B S Yediyurappa-led government might go for unlocking in four to five phases after June 14.

"Keeping the number of deaths and new cases in mind and aimed at bringing down the COVID infections further, lockdown will not be relaxed at one go," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

"First will be timings, now the relaxation (for shopping) that is there between 6 to 10 am, it may get extended and those who go for a walk at parks may get some relief. All this is subjected to a final decision by the Chief Minister. Lockdown will not be relaxed at one go," he said.

Ashoka also stated that he had detailed discussions with the Chief Minister and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister K Sudhakar in this regard.

The minister, who is also the Vice Chairman of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, noted the the number of daily cases in Bengaluru was still reported to around 2000 which has to come below 500.

Karnataka had initially announced a 14-day 'close-down' from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise. It was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported less than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 179 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 27,17,289 and the death toll to 32,099.

Live TV