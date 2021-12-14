हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka MLC polls

Karnataka MLC polls: BJP leading on 12 seats, Congress on 11, JD(S) cries foul

Representational Image

Bengaluru: In the recently concluded Karnataka Legislative Council election, BJP is leading on 12 seats, Congress on 11 and JDS and an independent on one each.

The elections were held on December 10.

Speaking about the elections, HD Kumaraswamy, JDS leader and former CM, said, "The national parties have used money to win the MLC election. The JDS fought the election on moral grounds."

The final results are awaited.

Tags:
Karnataka MLC pollsKarnatakaHD KumaraswamyLegislative Council polls
