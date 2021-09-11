Karnataka mulling reopening schools for Classes 1-5: Education Minister BC Nagesh

New Delhi: The Karnataka government is considering reopening schools for primary classes amid improving COVID-19 situation.

Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Saturday (September 11) said a decision will be taken about the opening of schools for classes 1 to 5 after consultations with the technical experts committee on coronavirus.

"We are holding a meeting with experts committee soon. The matter will be deliberated upon and a decision will be taken after their consent," IANS quoted the minister as saying.

The state government reopened schools for classes 9 to 12 on August 23. Earlier, students of classes 6-8 were allowed to attend schools on alternate days from September 6 in areas where the test positivity rate is below two per cent. The decision to reopen Classes 6-8 schools was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with a technical advisory committee and a group of ministers.

The Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) in the state has been asking the government to reopen primary schools for some time now. RUPSA President Halanuru S Lepaksha had warned the state government that they will stage protests if primary schools are not reopened.

Karnataka on Friday logged 967 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the caseload to 29,60,131. With 10 fatalities, the death toll reached 37,472.

(With agency inputs)

