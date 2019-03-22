Karnataka Municipalities Minister CS Shivalli dies of heart attack

Bengaluru: Karnataka Municipalities Minister CS Shivalli died in a hospital in Hubballi, where he was undergoing treatment after he had suffered a heart attack on Friday.

According to the doctors, Shivalli was barely gasping when brought to the hospital. He died in a few minutes, they added.

Soon after the Minister breathed his last, his relatives and close aides reached the hospital.

MLA Prasad Abbayya and former minister Vinay Kulkarni also visited the hospital.

Shivalli was elected from Kundgol constituency in Dharwad district.