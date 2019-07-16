close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karanataka crisis

Karnataka political turmoil: Supreme Court to hear rebel MLAs' plea on Tuesday

Rebel MLAs from Karnataka had moved Supreme Court and had alleged in their plea that the Speaker is deliberately delaying taking a decision on their resignations.

Karnataka political turmoil: Supreme Court to hear rebel MLAs&#039; plea on Tuesday
File photo

New Delhi: The reverberations of the ongoing political tussle in the state of Karnataka will once again reverberate in the Supreme Court as a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose will hear the rebel MLAs' plea on Tuesday.

The top court last week had restrained Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar from taking any decision on the resignation of the dissenting MLAs. Ordering status quo to be maintained, it had agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday. This after the rebel MLAs had moved the top court and had alleged that the Speaker was deliberately delaying the process of accepting their resignations. They had further alleged that the Speaker had questioned their decision to approach Supreme Court in the matter and that had said 'go to hell' to them in front of the media.

The Speaker too had filed a plea in the top court seeking more time in deciding on the resignations.

In the past few days since Supreme Court had asked for the status quo to be maintained, Congress and Janata Dal Secular have continued with efforts to placate their respective MLAs who have tendered their resignations. The political drama has been played out also in Mumbai where a number of Congress leaders have attempted to meet the rebel MLAs - holed up in a city hotel here, but all to no avail. These MLAs even wrote to Mumbai Police saying they felt threatened and that they were not interested in meeting anyone from Congress or JDS.

The main issue at hand is that if the rebel MLAs hold their ground and the Speaker eventually opts to accept their resignations, the coalition government of Congress and JDS in Karnataka could stare at an ouster. The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday had submitted a letter to the Karnataka Speaker asking for a No-Confidence Motion against the HD Kumaraswamy-led government. This is scheduled to be discussed on Thursday.

Tags:
Karanataka crisisJDSCongressHD KumaraswamyRanjan GogoiSupreme Court
Next
Story

In letter to Mumbai Police, rebel Karnataka MLAs complain of threat from senior Congress leaders

Must Watch

PT3M

Deshhit: Why Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab minister?