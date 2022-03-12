Karnataka: Senior Congress leader CM Ibrahim quits party, calls it ‘sinking ship’

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim on Saturday (March 12) resigned from the primary membership of the party. Ibrahim has also resigned from Karnataka Legislative Council.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Ibrahim said, "I'm resigning from the primary membership of the Congress. I have sent a signed letter to Sonia Gandhi (Congress National President).”

Adding that he is also resigning as MLC, the senior leader said, "I have sent in the letter addressed to Chairman Legislative Council to Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Siddaramaiah, he can get it accepted by submitting. I have done this because, in case my resignation is accepted, BJP will get majority in the council and can easily get the anti-conversion bill (which is pending in the Council) passed. I leave it to them."

Ibrahim alleged that whenever he raised issues of development and functioning of the Congress, he was not given a proper response.

Ibrahim who served as the union minister from 1996-98, called the grand old party a “sinking ship” adding that no one with self-respect can stay in the party. "I will reveal about my next move in 2 days. The Congress is a sinking ship. What happened in Punjab will happen in Karnataka also," IANS quoted him as saying.

The senior politician who is likely to join JD(S) said he will announce his decision after holding deliberation with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda in the coming days.

Ibrahim was unhappy over the selection of BK Hariprasad as the opposition leader in the Legislative Council, a post he was coveting.

Ibrahim had left JD(S) after the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and was later associated with "AHINDA" (a social movement forged by minorities, backwards and Dalits) in Karnataka led by Siddaramaiah. He had joined the Congress in 2008.

(With agency inputs)

