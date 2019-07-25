close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
R Shankar

Karnataka Speaker disqualifies Independent MLA R Shankar

R Shankar was a municipal administration minister in the erstwhile coalition government and his resignation had closely followed the resignation of another Independent MLA - H Nagesh.

Karnataka Speaker disqualifies Independent MLA R Shankar
File photo

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh on Thursday evening disqualified Independent MLA R Shankar.

Shankar had tendered his resignation from the JD Kumaraswamy cabinet on July 8, further adding to the troubles for the coalition government in the state which has since collapsed. Shankar had met Governor Vajubhai Vala and had also expressed his desire to support the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Ranebennur MLA had then boarded a flight for Mumbai and had stayed put there.

Shankar was a municipal administration minister in the erstwhile coalition government and his resignation had closely followed the resignation of another Independent MLA - H Nagesh.

The defections from both Congress and the Janata Dal Secular, as well as the resignations from the two Independent MLAs had come as a massive blow to Kumaraswamy. Several efforts were made to reach out to the dissenting MLAs and win back their support but it had mostly come to a nought as the state government would lose the trust vote last Tuesday.

Allegations of horsetrading were made with both Congress and JDS accusing BJP of engineering defections, a charge vehemently denied by the saffron party.

Tags:
R ShankarKR RameshKarnatakaKarnataka crisis
Next
Story

Expelled BSP MLA N Mahesh claims he was told by party to remain neutral in Karnataka Assembly

Must Watch

PT7M44S

News 50: Watch top news headlines of the day