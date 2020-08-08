Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2020: Result to be released soon in karresults.nic.in; know the date and time

Around 8.48 lakh students who appeared for the Karnataka Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) Exam 2020 will get their result on August 10 on Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) official website. Students can check their result on karresults.nic.in by filling in the required details.

State Education Minister S.Suresh Kumar confirmed the result date, saying, ''Karnataka SSLC results to be announced at 3 pm on Monday, August 10.'' Earlier, the minister had said that KSEEB would announce Karnataka SSLC results in 2020 in the first week of August.

The exams were supposed to be conducted from March 29 but got delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown. Later, the exams were held on June 25 till July 3.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take a printout for future reference

Around 8.40 lakh students appeared in the SSLC board exams in 2020.

It is to be noted that the Karnataka government had decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class X board exams from June 25 amid COVID-19 fears despite strong opposition from the Congress and JD(S) to postpone the exams due to coronavirus outbreak.