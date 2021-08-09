Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021: KSEEB announces results, check important details

Bengaluru: The Karnataka SSLC result date has been released. The result for SSLC exams conducted on July 19 and 22 are going to be declared on August 9. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam can check their results at the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board.

A total of 8.76 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the SSLC exam this year. The examination was cut short this year due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The exams were only held for two days. On the first day, the examination was held for core subjects - science, social science, and mathematics. On the second day, the exam was held for the language papers.

Karnataka SSLC Result: Know your grades

91-100 Marks = A+ grade

81-90 Marks = A grade

71-80 marks = B+ grade

61-60 marks = B grade

51-60 marks – C+ grade

35-50 marks = C grade

Get your marksheet on digilocker:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading, ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number and click on the ‘Continue’

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number, use that OTP to verify your number

Step 5: Set your username and password to sign up. Keep the username and password safely for subsequent logins

Step 6: Now enter your 12 digit Aadhar number

Step 7: Choose any of the signup options

Step 8: Sign in using your registered user name and password to save your documents in DigiLocker

In 2020, the Karnataka SSLC exam result was announced on August 10. The overall pass percentage was 71.8 last year. The pass percentage of girls was 77.74 as against 66.41 of boys. There were six students who scored 625 out of 625 in the examination, 11 students got 624; 43 students got 623, and 56 got 622.

The department had increased the number of examination centres and teachers on duty, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board officials had informed, adding that as many as 1.19 lakh staff were deployed for 73,064 exam halls in 4,885 centres across the state.