Karnataka to be relocked from May 10-24 amid COVID-19 surge, bans intra-state travel, caps guests at weddings to 50

New Delhi: In view of rising cases of coronavirus across the state, the Karnataka government led by BS Yediurappa on Friday (May 7) announced a complete 14-day long statewide lockdown. Announcing the decision, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that all hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed across the state.

Eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate from 6am to 10am, said the government order.

The Chief Minister also announced a ban on intra-state travel in view of alarming cases of coronavrius in Karnataka. In addition, a cap on the number of guests at wedding has been imposed, i.e. only 50 people are allowed at wedding ceremonies.

The highest single day count of 592 COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka on May 7 showed that clamping curfews was not effective and result oriented steps like a complete 14 day lockdown imposed at the start of the pandemic was necessary, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

The state has been witnessing a steep rise in COVID cases with a daily caseload of about 50,000 and fatalities are also going up at an alarming proportion. The active cases are close to 4. 5 lakh in the state.

