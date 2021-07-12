हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Karnataka witnesses heavy downpour, Orange alert issued in 7 districts

In Bidar district, which has been witnessing unrelenting rain for the past three to four days, a woman and her daughter were struck dead by lightning at Khudavandpur in Bhalki taluk on Sunday. According to the Bhalki police, the incident occurred when Bhagyashree Metre, 32, and her daughter Vaishali, 9, were returning home from their farm.

Karnataka witnesses heavy downpour, Orange alert issued in 7 districts
File Photo

New Delhi: As the southwest monsoon gathered pace in north Karnataka region, as many as half a dozen persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state since last week. As per the weather agency, north Karnataka has been witnessing heavy downpour since July 6 evening. With monsoon having picked up pace, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts are likely to experience heavy showers.

 

Orange alert sounded in seven districts of Karnataka

 

As per the weather department, an 'Orange' alert has been sounded in these seven districts until July 16.

In Bidar district, which has been witnessing unrelenting rain for the past three to four days, a woman and her daughter were struck dead by lightning at Khudavandpur in Bhalki taluk on Sunday. According to the Bhalki police, the incident occurred when Bhagyashree Metre, 32, and her daughter Vaishali, 9, were returning home from their farm.

While in Chitradurga, a three-year-old boy, Lohit and his mother, Savitramma, 33, died after the wall of their house collapsed on them. "Grievously injured, Savitramma has admitted to a private hospital in Davanagere district died in the wee hours of Monday due to injuries, while her husband, Omkarappa, is showing signs of recovery," the Hosadurga police told reporters. The police said that in this episode, an eight-month-old toddler and six-year-old boy of the same family survived unscathed.

On July 6, a couple was washed away in an overflowing stream along with their bike in Kaalvi village. Mallikarjun, 55, and his wife Sumangalamma, 48, residents of Muthkur in Hagaribommanahalli taluk, were returning home after visiting their relatives in Mundargi taluk in Gadag district. Their bodies were found in the stream, after floods subsided, on July 7.

A spell of sharp showers in the early hours of Sunday left many streams and rivulets in spate rendering several villages inaccessible in many parts of north-Karnataka region. Acres of crops in this region have been damaged due to unrelenting showers.

Coastal districts like Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada received bountiful showers on Sunday. The region has been experiencing heavy showers since July 8 evening.

Most parts of north interior Karnataka is expected to witness thundershowers and a yellow alert has been issued to these districts till July 16, the IMD release said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karnatakarain in KarnatakaKarnataka weatherKarnataka rainssouth KarnatakaKannada districtsBengaluru
Next
Story

Thawarchand Gehlot takes oath as Governor of Karnataka, know more

Must Watch

PT17M19S

Badi Bahas: Religious politics on population control?