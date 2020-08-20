KCET Result 2020 to be announced on August 21; Check details on kea.kar.nic.in

New Delhi: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result is likely to be announced on Friday (August 21). The students will be able to check their results on the Karnataka Examination Authority's official website- kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

According to reports, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan said the counselling process will be held online this year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic situation. Ashwathnarayan is quoted as saying, “There will be two rounds of counselling and one round of extended counselling and there will be no additional round of counselling.”

Students should follow the steps given below to check KCET result 2020:

1. Students should first visit KEA's websites- kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

2. They should click on the ‘CET- 2020’ result link

3. Now enter your registration number and roll number

4. Students can see their results appearing on the screen

5. They should download their results and take a print out for future reference

The CET exams were organised on July 30 and 31 amid social distancing guidelines for COVID-19.

According to the KEA statistics, physics paper was attended by 1,75,428 candidates (90.23% of enrolled), Chemistry was attempted by 1,75,337 (90.10%), while biology and mathematics were attended by 79.90% and 91.92% respectively.

In 2019, a total of 1.4 lakh candidates became eligible for engineering and Technical courses.

Notably, the students who will receive a rank after qualifying the examination and they will be allowed to participate in the counselling process. The process includes registration, document verification, filling of choices of colleges and courses, allotment, and reporting to allotted institutes.

For more details, students should visit the Karnataka Examination Authority's official website.