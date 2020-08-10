KSEEB Karnataka SSLC result 2020 in a few minutes, check karresults.nic.in

New Delhi: Students who had appeared for the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams will get to know about their scores in a few minutes. The results will be announced at 3:00 pm today on the official website of the board — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

However, candidates will be able to check their results on the board websites only after 3:45 pm as the link will go active only after that.

Around 8.48 lakh students registered for the SSLC exams this year. The exams were supposed to be conducted from March 29 but got delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown. Later, the exams were held on June 25 till July 3.

Once the Karnataka SSLC results 2020 are declared, students can check their scorecard by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take a printout for future reference

Apart from the official website, different private websites will also host the Karnataka SSLC result 2020. Students, however, are advised to check their results from an official source.

