Dharwad building collapse

Dharwad building collapse: Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy expresses shock, assures of all help in rescue operation

An under-construction building in Kumareshwar Nagar, Dharwad in Karnataka collapsed earlier in the day, killing at least one.

ANI photo

Bengaluru: Soon after an under-construction building collapsed in Karnataka's Dharwad, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations.

Expressing shock over the mishap, Kumaraswamy added that he has also directed him to send additional resources and expert rescuers to the spot by a special flight.

"Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to #Dharwad," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

An under-construction building in Kumareshwar Nagar, Dharwad in Karnataka collapsed earlier in the day, killing at least one and injuring six others. As many as 15 injured have been admitted to Dharwad civil hospital.

A rescue operation has been initiated as 40 people are still feared trapped under the debris.

