Kumaraswamy 'remote-controlled CM', Congress-JD(S) alliance backstabbed people: PM Modi at Kalaburagi rally

Lashing out at the Congress-JD(S) combine at a rally in Karnataka Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy a "remote-controlled CM".

“Congress-JD(S) came to power in Karnataka by backstabbing people,” said the Prime Minister at Kalaburagi rally.

Accusing the coalition government of doing injustice to farmers, he said the state was not cooperating in the implementation of "Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi" scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the Opposition was trying to remove him, while he was trying to wipe out terrorism, poverty and corruption.

Addressing a huge public meeting in Kalaburagi. Watch. https://t.co/VGUsk0WI2A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 6, 2019

“Karnataka has a 'Mazboor' govt but I hope you don't want such a govt in the centre. Sometimes we have to pay a heavy price for a small mistake. The people of Karnataka must be experiencing the same,” he said.

"The person who has the blessings of 125 crore people... Why should he fear anybody, be it Hindustan, Pakistan, thieves or the dishonest. India and 125 crore people have given this strength," Modi said at a rally here.

"The world is witnessing a new kind of courage. It is not Modi's but of 125 crore people of India," he said, referring to the Indian Air Force's air strikes on a terror camp in Pakistan on February 26.

Calling the "Mahaghatbandhan" (grand alliance of opposition parties) a "mahamilavat" (high adulteration), he said the country wants a strong government. "If the state tries to create a wall, the farmers of the state will demolish it," Modi said.