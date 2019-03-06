हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Kumaraswamy 'remote-controlled CM', Congress-JD(S) alliance backstabbed people: PM Modi at Kalaburagi rally

Lashing out at the Congress-JD(S) combine at a rally in Karnataka Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy a "remote-controlled CM".

Kumaraswamy &#039;remote-controlled CM&#039;, Congress-JD(S) alliance backstabbed people: PM Modi at Kalaburagi rally

Lashing out at the Congress-JD(S) combine at a rally in Karnataka Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy a "remote-controlled CM".

“Congress-JD(S) came to power in Karnataka by backstabbing people,” said the Prime Minister at Kalaburagi rally.

Accusing the coalition government of doing injustice to farmers, he said the state was not cooperating in the implementation of "Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi" scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the Opposition was trying to remove him, while he was trying to wipe out terrorism, poverty and corruption.

“Karnataka has a 'Mazboor' govt but I hope you don't want such a govt in the centre. Sometimes we have to pay a heavy price for a small mistake. The people of Karnataka must be experiencing the same,” he said.

"The person who has the blessings of 125 crore people... Why should he fear anybody, be it Hindustan, Pakistan, thieves or the dishonest. India and 125 crore people have given this strength," Modi said at a rally here.

"The world is witnessing a new kind of courage. It is not Modi's but of 125 crore people of India," he said, referring to the Indian Air Force's air strikes on a terror camp in Pakistan on February 26.

Calling the "Mahaghatbandhan" (grand alliance of opposition parties) a "mahamilavat" (high adulteration), he said the country wants a strong government. "If the state tries to create a wall, the farmers of the state will demolish it," Modi said. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019PM Modi
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to address mega NDA rallies in Karnataka' Kalaburagi, TN's Kancheepuram

Must Watch

PT34S

Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy shelling, firing by Pakistan along LoC