Karnataka political crisis live updates: All eyes on deputy CM's 'breakfast diplomacy'

8 July 2019, 07:12 AM
News agency ANI has reported that a senior Congress leader in Karnataka has blamed Siddaramaiah for sabotaging the coalition government. Read full report here.
8 July 2019, 06:44 AM
Congress has levelled serious charges against BJP for engineering the current political crisis in the state. Kharge said that the Centre has been directly involved.
BJP has hit back hard. Pralhad Joshi said it is Congress that has plotted against JDS and does not want Kumaraswamy to remain the CM.
8 July 2019, 06:40 AM
Most of Sunday was highlighted by a series of meetings that Congress and JDS leaders held to find the best way to safeguard their coalition government in the state.
Significantly, Congress' DK Shivakumar - a minister in the Kumaraswamy-led government - had also met Deve Gowda.
8 July 2019, 06:38 AM
Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar has said that there is no possibility of taking back resignations.
"We are 10 MLAs here. A total 13 MLAs have submitted resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. We all are together," he said on Sunday night.