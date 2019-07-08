close

Karnataka political crisis live updates: All eyes on deputy CM's 'breakfast diplomacy'

With no efforts being spared to win back dissenting Karnataka MLAs who have tendered their resignations, both Congress and JDS are walking the extra distance - while on a political tightrope - to save the coalition government. BJP, meanwhile, is keeping a close watch at the unfoldings.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 8, 2019 - 07:12
Comments |
File photo

Determined to not take back their resignations, the 13 dissenting Karnataka MLAs from both Congress and the Janata Dal Secular have plunged the state politics into turmoil with the possibility of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government coming apart at the seams.

CM Kumaraswamy returned from a private visit to the United States on Sunday and held a series of meetings but all of these could not ensure an assured lifeline for either him or the 13-month old coalition government that has always been on shaky wicket. With most of the dissenting MLAs from both parties camped in Mumbai, the city's Sofitel Hotel has become quite the epicentre of political developments. A number of attempts have reportedly been made by both Congress and JDS to placate their respective MLAs - all to no avail.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has called for a breakfast meeting among all Congress ministers in the Karnataka government and there is a possibility that some of them may be asked to step down to make way for some or all of the dissenting MLAs to get ministerial berths. Sources also say that a compromise formula could be in the works with either former CM Siddaramaiah returning to power or senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge replacing Kumaraswamy.

For now, the resignation of the dissenting MLAs has not yet been accepted owing to the weekend but political developments could unfold at quick speed come Monday.

Here are all the live and latest updates from the political turmoil in Karnataka:

8 July 2019, 07:12 AM

News agency ANI has reported that a senior Congress leader in Karnataka has blamed Siddaramaiah for sabotaging the coalition government. Read full report here.

8 July 2019, 06:44 AM

Congress has levelled serious charges against BJP for engineering the current political crisis in the state. Kharge said that the Centre has been directly involved.

BJP has hit back hard. Pralhad Joshi said it is Congress that has plotted against JDS and does not want Kumaraswamy to remain the CM.

8 July 2019, 06:40 AM

Most of Sunday was highlighted by a series of meetings that Congress and JDS leaders held to find the best way to safeguard their coalition government in the state.

Significantly, Congress' DK Shivakumar - a minister in the Kumaraswamy-led government - had also met Deve Gowda.

8 July 2019, 06:38 AM

Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar has said that there is no possibility of taking back resignations.

"We are 10 MLAs here. A total 13 MLAs have submitted resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. We all are together," he said on Sunday night.

