Mysuru gang rape case: Karnataka police arrests 5 accused

New Delhi: Karnataka Police on Saturday have reportedly arrested the five accused persons in the Mysuru gang rape case. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, on his way to brief Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the latest development, told reporters that an operation to nab the perpetrators was conducted successfully. He gave no further details but promised to reveal more by noon.

Four accused were arrested in Sathyamangala, Tamil Nadu while the fifth was nabbed in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, police sources told IANS. As many as five special teams were investigating the case from different angles.

According to the police, all the arrested accused persons are coolies, they were often seen at Mysuru vegetable market selling bananas. Later, the accused would consume alcohol in an isolated area of Lalithadripura, where the incident took place.

Police claim that the accused had followed the couple for three days and on fourth day they attacked them with a plan to rob the couple, but gang raped the victim.

On Tuesday night a 23-year-old MBA student was gang raped by four or five persons when she was returning from a forested area with a male friend in Mysuru. The incident took place around 8 pm in the Tippayyanakere region, in Lalithadripura area of Mysuru.

