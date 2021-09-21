NIA arrests person accused in DJ Halli Police Station rioting case

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (September 20) in a joint operation with Karnataka police arrested 35-year-old Tabrez who is accused in the Devarajeevanahalli (DJ) Halli Police Station rioting case.

The case dates back to August 2020, when a mob protesting against the alleged derogatory Facebook post about Prophet Mohammed posted by one Naveen, had turned violent and attacked the police station with dangerous weapons and stones and burnt police vehicles and damaged government and private properties.

The NIA alleged that Tabrez is a member of Sagaipuram ward, SDPI, a political outfit of Popular Front of India( PFI) and was involved in hatching the conspiracy to attack the DJ Halli PS and had instigated many others on WhatsApp groups. He was also found involved in burning vehicles and damaging public and private property, the agency said.

The case was originally registered as at DJ Police Station in Bengaluru city under various IPC sections, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Karnataka Prevention of Destruction & Loss of Property Act.

NIA took up the investigation in September 2020. Following an investigation, the agency filed charge sheet before a special court in Bengaluru under various sections of UA(P) Act, IPC and Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act (KPDLP Act) against 109 accused persons.

