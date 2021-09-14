हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nipah virus

Nipah virus in Karnataka? Infection suspected in patient in this city

The patient had not shown severe symptoms till the sample was sent for testing on Monday. 

Nipah virus in Karnataka? Infection suspected in patient in this city
Representational Image (IANS)

Mangaluru: More than a week after a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the Nipah virus in Kerala's Kozhikode district, a person being treated at a hospital in Mangaluru is suspected to have the infection and his samples have been sent for test.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra told reporters on Tuesday (September 14) that it was only a suspected case, but cannot be neglected. 

ALSO READ | Nipah Virus: Know all about the deadly infection that killed 12-year-old boy in Kerala

"The person is a native of Karwar and is working at Goa in an RT-PCR test kit manufacturing unit," he said. 

The DC said his samples are sent for test to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and the result is awaited. 

The person's family members have been kept in isolation. 

The patient had not shown severe symptoms till the sample was sent for testing on Monday, he said. 

The primary contacts of the person have been traced and detected. The district administrations of Udupi and Karwar are also alerted on the matter, Rajendra said. 

Tags:
Nipah virusKarnatakaNIV
