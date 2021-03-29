No parties, protests, rallies for 15 days: Karnataka government imposes fresh restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru: Amid the worrying rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Monday (March 29) announced fresh restrictions on gatherings.

It has barred people from holding protests and rallies in the state. Large gatherings for parties and celebrations will also be not allowed.

Strict action will be taken against those who violate COVID-19 norms such as wearing of masks. The restrictions will be in place for 15 days.

“For 15 days from today (March 29) no protests, rallies will be allowed. Number of cases in apartments are increasing, so no parties or celebration allowed from today. There will be no lockdown. Strict action will be taken against people who don't wear mask,” the Karnataka government was quoted as saying by ANI.

However, the government has said that the schools and colleges in the state will remain open. A decision on the same could be taken after further review.

“We are not going to close schools and colleges. We have taken suggestions about closing schools, it will be reviewed after exams that will finish in 15 days,” the statement said.

The announcement comes on the day people are celebrating Holi. There is a fear of further surge in the coronavirus cases.

Apart from Maharashtra, Karnataka is one of those states which has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 3082 new cases.

Meanwhile, the total number of new cases in the country reached 68,020 on Monday.

