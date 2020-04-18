No social distancing, no masks as people rushes to Mangalore beaches to buy fishes

New Delhi: Mangalore authorities have started to allow fishermen to go for fishing in the sea in the coastal region after the Karnataka government in an earlier order revoked the ban on fishing activities in the state.

Mangalore, which has been placed in the red zone, has been facing a tough time. Every day, a lot of people are coming to the beach to purchase fishes directly from fishermen. Among them, a few foreigners are also seen buying fishes from the fishermen.

People are seen rushing to buy fishes at Bykampadi, Mukka, Sasihithlu, Sultan Bathri and Hoyge Bazar beaches, and can be seen purchasing fishes directly from the boat.

However, most of the people coming to these beaches are seen violating guidelines issued by the government in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. People are seen without masks, with their nose and mouth uncovered, and do not even follow social distancing.

According to the reporter, these beaches have of late become an outing spot for these people than a fish market.