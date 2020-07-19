हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

Pigs roam freely at COVID-19-designated hospital in Karnataka's Kalaburagi — Viral video

The alarming video, which presents the sorry state of the hospital, shows a bunch of 50 pigs roaming freely in the hospital, where coronavirus COVID-19 patients are admitted.

Pigs roam freely at COVID-19-designated hospital in Karnataka&#039;s Kalaburagi — Viral video

Bengaluru: A distressing video has surfaced where pigs are seen roaming freely in the corridors of a COVID-19 designated hospital in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka. 

The video has gone viral on social media, with people expressing their anguish over poor management at the hospital.

Surprisingly, the video also shows doctors and people in corridors, where pigs are seen wandering freely, thus bringing a clear picture of complete negligence on hygiene by the hospital management. The video also exposes the state of government hospitals as COVID-19 cases in Karnataka witnessed a sharp spike in the past few days

According to health officials, Karnataka on July 18 registered 4,537 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of infections in the state to 59,652.

