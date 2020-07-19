Pigs roam freely at COVID-19-designated hospital in Karnataka's Kalaburagi — Viral video

Bengaluru: A distressing video has surfaced where pigs are seen roaming freely in the corridors of a COVID-19 designated hospital in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka.

The alarming video, which presents the sorry state of the hospital, shows a bunch of 50 pigs roaming freely in the hospital, where coronavirus COVID-19 patients are admitted.

The video has gone viral on social media, with people expressing their anguish over poor management at the hospital.

Shocking video emerges from Karnataka govt hospital; 50 pigs found roaming hospital corridor in Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/Daw3SHnZ0R — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) July 19, 2020

Surprisingly, the video also shows doctors and people in corridors, where pigs are seen wandering freely, thus bringing a clear picture of complete negligence on hygiene by the hospital management. The video also exposes the state of government hospitals as COVID-19 cases in Karnataka witnessed a sharp spike in the past few days

According to health officials, Karnataka on July 18 registered 4,537 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of infections in the state to 59,652.