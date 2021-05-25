Shocking! 14-year old boy ends life as family scolded him for playing mobile games

Mangaluru: India has witnessed an increased rate of suicide in recent times. In an incident, a 14-year-old allegedly ended his life by hanging himself inside his house in Udupi district, police sources said.

The boy, an eighth standard student at a junior college in Uppunda, is suspected to have taken the extreme step at his house at Bijoor village in Hoskote on Saturday (May 22) after he was reprimanded by family members for spending more time playing mobile games and not concentrating on studies.

The boy had been spending his time alone inside his room and was not mingling with others over the last few weeks.

Worried about this, the family members had advised him against playing games on the mobile phone. Angry over this, the boy went inside his room, closed the door and hanged himself from the roof.

Though he was taken to the government hospital at Kundapur, his life could not be saved.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Byndoor police station, the sources said.

