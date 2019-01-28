हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah manhandling woman row: NCW asks Karnataka DGP to probe incident

In the video, a woman is seen complaining to Siddaramaiah while the Congress veteran instead of listening to her could be seen in an agitated mood.

Siddaramaiah manhandling woman row: NCW asks Karnataka DGP to probe incident

Bengaluru: Soon after former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was caught on camera misbehaving with a woman, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday wrote to state DGP Neelmani Raju asking to investigate the matter.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Commission had earlier tweeted, ".@NCWIndia has taken cognisance of the incident. The Commission will write to Karnataka Police to thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate action, as per law."

In the video, a woman is seen complaining to Siddaramaiah while the Congress veteran instead of listening to her could be seen in an agitated mood.

Both Siddaramaiah and the woman named Jamila were speaking in Kannada.

The woman, in the video, was complaining about revenue department workers during a public meeting in Mysuru. While trying to shut the woman up, the Congress leader tried to snatch the mic and while doing so also pulled her dupatta.

The incident took place in Narasipura village under Varuna constituency. The constituency is held by Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra and was earlier held by the Congress veteran himself.

