close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Six children drown in Karnataka pond during Ganesha immersion

The incident occurred when the victims went into the pond on the outskirts of Maradaghatta village to immerse the idols, got stuck in the mud and drowned as they did not know swimming.

Six children drown in Karnataka pond during Ganesha immersion
ANI photo

Bengaluru: Six children - four girls and two boys - drowned in a pond near a village in Karnataka`s Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) town on Tuesday while immersing idols of Lord Ganesh, police said.

"The incident occurred when the victims, aged between 8-12 years, went into the pond on the outskirts of Maradaghatta village to immerse the idols, got stuck in the mud and drowned as they did not know swimming," KGF Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha told IANS on phone.

The KGF town is about 100 km northeast of Bengaluru on the old Madras road.

"The incident came to light after their parents and relatives came to the pond in search of their children who left their homes after lunch to play under the tree around the pond with the idols, which were worshipped on September 2, when the 10-day Ganesha festival commenced," the SP said.

The victims were identified as Rakshitha, Tejaswi, Veena and Vyshnavi (girls) and Rohit and Dhanush (boys).

"Fire brigade personnel rushed to the pond, retrieved the bodies and handed them over to the families after autopsy. A case of unnatural deaths was registered at the local police station," Sujeetha added.

Tags:
KarnatakaGanesha immersionKolar Gold FieldsKarnataka Police
Next
Story

Enforcement Directorate summons DK Shivakumar's daughter in money laundering case

Must Watch

PT6M6S

Breaking News: BJP stage protest against electricity price hike in Kolkata