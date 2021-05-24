Stunning ring surrounding Sun in Bengaluru leaves people amazed, pics of solar halo go viral

Bengaluru: Mother nature is full of unique phenomenons and one of those is a solar halo which was witnessed by the people of Bengaluru on Monday (May 24, 2021) morning.

People were stunned by seeing a rainbow coloured ring surrounding the sun, little did they know that they were witnessing an atmospheric optical phenomenon known as solar halo.

A solar halo, notably, occurs due to the interaction of light with ice crystals suspended in the troposphere (layer of the atmosphere).

When the light from the sun disperses through these suspended ice crystals, then it produces lights with several colours at 22 degrees and form a ring surrounding the Sun and hence forming a solar halo.

Recently, Odisha had also witnessed an atmospheric phenomenon leading to ‘no shadow day’ in the city.



ALSO READ: Lunar Eclipse, Supermoon and red blood moon in India, check date, time and other details

