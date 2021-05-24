हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
solar halo

Stunning ring surrounding Sun in Bengaluru leaves people amazed, pics of solar halo go viral

A solar halo, notably, occurs due to the interaction of light with ice crystals suspended in the troposphere (layer of the atmosphere).

Bengaluru: Mother nature is full of unique phenomenons and one of those is a solar halo which was witnessed by the people of Bengaluru on Monday (May 24, 2021) morning.

People were stunned by seeing a rainbow coloured ring surrounding the sun, little did they know that they were witnessing an atmospheric optical phenomenon known as solar halo.

When the light from the sun disperses through these suspended ice crystals, then it produces lights with several colours at 22 degrees and form a ring surrounding the Sun and hence forming a solar halo.

Recently, Odisha had also witnessed an atmospheric phenomenon leading to ‘no shadow day’ in the city.
   

