Anant Kumar Hegde

Twitter war erupts between union minister Hegde and Karnataka Congress chief

Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde and Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao engaged in a no-holds-barred Twitter battle - both taking pot shots galore at each other over their respective achievements.

Twitter war erupts between union minister Hegde and Karnataka Congress chief

Bengaluru: Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde and Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao engaged in a no-holds-barred Twitter battle - both taking pot shots galore at each other over their respective achievements.

The entire controversy began when Hegde said at an event in Kodagu that any hand that touches a Hindu girl should not exist. "We have to rethink about priorities of our society. We shouldn’t think of caste. If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist," he had said. Rao was one of the most vocal critics of the statement made by Hegde and questioned who someone with such a viewpoint had become a minister. "Wht are ur achievements after becoming a Union Minister or as MP(sic)?" he tweeted on Sunday morning. "Wht are ur contributions for Karnataka’s development? All I can say for sure,it’s deplorable tht such people have become ministers & have managed to get elected as MP’s(sic)."

 

 

Not to be left muted, Hegde fired back at Rao with a tweet that many regard a tad too personal. "I shall definitely answer this guy @dineshgrao's queries, before which could he please reveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements? I only know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady," he wrote.

 

 

On Monday, Rao responded by tweeting that Hegde's remark showed his lack of culture. "Sad to see @AnantkumarH stoop to such low levels as to bring in personal issues. Guess it’s his lack of culture. Guess he hasn't learnt from our Hindu scriptures. Time hasn’t run out, he can still try and become a more dignified human."

While personal attacks have flown thick and fast between Hegde and Rao, both leaders are hardly rookies in making controversial statements on public platforms. While Hegde has previously triggered a political storm for saying BJP will soon change the Constitution which has the word secular, Rao has faced ire for saying UP CM Yogi Adityanath 'must be beaten with chappals.' And these are just an example each of several controversial remarks made by both in varying contexts.

Anant Kumar HegdeDinesh Gundu RaoCongressBJP
