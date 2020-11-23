Unlock 5.0: All schools, pre-University colleges across Karnataka to remain closed until this date; check details here

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided that schools and pre-University colleges across the state will remain shut until the end of December. The decision was taken after a high level meeting on Monday (November 23).

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made the announcement on Monday as he stated, "We should not start any classes in schools or PU colleges till December end, and a decision should be taken after that. We will meet again in December-end and take an appropriate decision going by the situation at that time."

The decision to not reopen any schools and pre-University colleges in Karnataka was taken at a meeting where CM Yediyurappa and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar met government officials from the education department on Monday to discuss reopening of schools.

"According to the opinion of education experts, We should not start any classes in schools or PU colleges till December end, and a decision should be taken after that. In the few engineering colleges that had resumed classes the attendance is under 5 per cent. So, we will meet again in December-end and take an appropriate decision at that time according to the (coronavirus) situation," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

Earlier, the Technical Advisory Committee for COVID-19 in the state had recommended to Yeddiurappa government not to reopen schools in December. "After extensive deliberations it was unanimously resolved not to reopen the schools in December, proceedings of the COVID-19 52nd Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting held on Sunday said.

The schools in Karnataka have remained closed since March when the national lockdown was first enforced to combat COVID-19.

The government had also taken suggestions from parents, health committee officials and educational experts, and other stakeholders.

Ahead of the meeting, CM Yediyurappa had stated, "After taking note of the opinion expressed in the meeting, gathering suggestions from every one, we will take a decision. We will discuss and let you know the outcome."

"Schools had to open in June, six months have gone. There are various opinions like not to open schools, to open for selective clases. Also government school students in rural areas are not getting the benefit of online classes," Kumar said.

There were also social problems arsing with reports about child labour and child marrigaes, he said.

The graduate, post-graduate, diploma and engineering colleges have reopened on November 17 in the state with preventive measures for COVID-19, but the attendance of students is said to be very poor so far.

