Yadgir

Video of woman being sexually abused surfaces in Yadgir, 4 arrested

Taking the suo motu cognizance, the police has started the investigation and arrested four men for the incident.

Image credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Yadgir: A video of four men stripping a woman naked and beating her has surfaced over social media. The incident has occurred in Shahapur Taluk of Yadgir district, according to SP, Yadgir, Dr CB Vedhamurthy.

Taking the suo moto cognizance, the Yadgir police has started the investigation and arrested four men for the incident. A case has been registered in Shahapur Nagar of Yadgir district for the same.

 In the viral video, four to five men are seen ripping off a woman’s cloth, beating her and taking selfies.

As per media reports, the horrific incident occurred nearly a year ago but the video got viral on Sunday (September 12). The police have identified the woman and filed a case.

Citizens are enraged after the incident and are asking for swift prosecution in the case.

YadgirViral videoSexual harassmentKarnataka rape
