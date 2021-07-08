हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kerala

Amid COVID-19 crisis, Kerala reports several cases of Zika virus

Kerala has reported several cases of Zika virus, the state Health Minister Veena George informed that around 13 cases of Zika virus has been detected.

New Delhi: Even as country reels under the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the southern state of Kerala has reported several cases of Zika virus. On Thursday, the state Health Minister Veena George informed that around 13 cases of Zika virus has been detected in the state even as the COVID-19 crisis continues to rage.

"This is the first time that Zika virus has been reported in Kerala... a 24-year-old pregnant woman reported at a hospital in the state capital district with fever, headache and rashes last month," she was quoted as saying to IANS.

"From 19 samples tested, 13 showed Zika positive, though we have doubts about the 13 positive cases. All the samples have now been sent to NIV Pune," she said.

"The Health Department and the district authorities are aware of the issue and have taken measures by collecting samples of the Aedes species mosquitoes, which transmits it to people through its bite," George added.

All districts have been but on alert and adequate measures have been taken.

Notably, In India, the first local outbreak of Zika virus was reported in Ahmedabad in January 2017 and the second in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district in July, 2017.

