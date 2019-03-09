Former Kerala Minister and CPI-M leader VJ Thankappan dead

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior CPI-M leader and former Kerala Minister V.J. Thankappan passed away on Saturday near here, according to his family.

He was 84.

Thankappan died following age-related issues at his home in the city suburbs, a family member said.

The four-time Communist Party of India-Marxist MLA also served as the Minister for Local Administration in the EK Nayanar cabinet of 1987-91.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

The Left leader had started off as a clerk in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation but soon quit to plunge into full-time politics.

He first won from the Nemon assembly constituency in 1983 when he was elected in a by-election. Subsequently, he completed a hat trick from the same seat.

In 2006, he won from the suburban Neyattinkara parliamentary constituency, here.

Thankappan was a hugely popular leader and one who rose in the party through the ranks.