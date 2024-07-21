In Palakkad, Couples Get Married In Dowry-Free Mass Wedding

A wedding is an expensive affair in India as it involves lakhs of rupees in expenditure, including dowry. However, mass weddings or community weddings have become a boon for those who cannot afford high expenses and dowry. In one such event, 13 couples got married in Kerala's Palakkad, thus setting a kind precedent of dowry-free 700 weddings so far.

The dowry-free annual wedding event was organised by Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust and was established in 1994 by PNC Menon and Sobha Menon to run various philanthropic projects. This year's event marked the 14th year of the initiative. Since its inception in 2008, the community wedding event has facilitated 697 dowry-free weddings for young couples from families lacking resources.

In this community wedding, thirteen couples from the Palakkad region tied the knot in the ceremony, that included traditional rituals and festivities. The initiative aims to reduce the financial burden and social stigma associated with dowry, particularly for families below the poverty line. The Trust has introduced additional support measures, including marriage counselling, post-marriage assistance, and kitchenware to help the newlyweds establish their households. Additionally, each bride received a traditional gift of 36 grams of gold, from the Trust. PNC Menon, Chairman Emeritus of Sobha Limited, said that initiatives help couples start a new life.